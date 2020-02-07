The Witcher would present in season 2 one of the most impressive creatures of the games

Share it:

Constant information and rumors continue to come regarding the second season of one of the most powerful series of the moment, The Witcher, where it seems that we will see one of the great mythical monsters of this universe.

Redanian Intelligence information states that Leshen will be one of Geralt's enemies in the face of new episodes. Well, they actually say that the creature will meet one of the main characters and that that will have important consequences. We assume that the only one able to measure against a creature like this is Geralt.

If the presence of this entity is confirmed, the promise of adapting the novels will be breached without any intention of looking at the Projekt RED CD videogames, as Leshen is an original creature of the Poles introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (in the Novels mention their existence, but their appearance is not described and they do not appear either).

This creature saves the forests and attacks anyone who attacks the natural environment, with which he feels a powerful bond that makes him become a truly dangerous rival if his surroundings are disturbed. In video games it is a truly challenging rival.

In these new episodes we will also have the first original character of the series. It will be called Violet and has never appeared in novels or video games. We know that she will be a young girl with a complex personality and that she would appear in a minimum of three episodes, being a supporting character with weight in the story of the main protagonists.

The new episodes will be released in 2021 and before we can see a new animated film focused on Vesemir, the old mentor of Geralt and main guardian of Kaer Morhen, first proof that the franchise has entered Netflix as a hurricane.