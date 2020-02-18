The Witcher would have signed Kristofer Hivju to play Nivellen in season 2

Share it:

Actor Kristofer Hiju (whom you may have seen in the role of Tormund in Game of Thrones) seems to be Netflix's last record for The Witcher, series in which he would play Nivellen.

Details of the novels on which the series is based will be given.

The first chapter of the second season would show Hivju in the role of "Nigel", which is believed to be a code name not to reveal the appearance of the Nivellen beast, presented in one of the stories that make up the novel The Last wish.

Redaninan Intelligence claims to have had access to a document intended for the casting of the series in which this character is defined as someone "Charismatic, witty and fun. Member of a family of aristocrats and cursed for the crimes he committed in the past".

The story of this character is a kind of tribute to that of Beauty and the Beast where the roles are exchanged between the protagonist and a young woman who is only beautiful in appearance.

If this information is confirmed we will have Hivju as the last to join a long list of names for the second season. On that list are Paul Bullion, who is believed to play Lambert and Yasen Atour, who would play Coën.

It has also had Carmel Laniado to play Violet, the first original character created for the series and described as a young and intelligent young woman who hides a truly sadistic personality.

The second season will premiere at some point yet to be determined from 2021. To make time we will have an original Netflix animated film focused on the life of Vesemir. We do not know the release date of this movie at the moment, but we do know that the studio behind the Avatar animated series is in charge.