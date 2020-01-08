The Witcher will premiere a much more linear season 2 in 2021

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The creators of the series The Witcher for Netflix they wanted to address the first details about a second season that would be ready for its premiere sometime in 2021.

One of the main questions Lauren S. Hissrich answered in a question and answer session on Reddit was the confusing narrative of the first season. In the next episodes we will see something more linear.

"We still do not have a date for the second season beyond which it will arrive in 2021. We do not want to accelerate the project. That will not benefit anyone", the showrunner told AMA.

Many spectators have complained about the way in which the story has been told in the first season claiming that it was very difficult to follow what was happening on the screen. "The story will be much more linear, now that the stories of the three characters have begun to cross".

Hissrich also said that originally there was a fourth story arc that followed Renfri's childhood and that it was finally eliminated by further increasing the difficulty of following everything that happened on the screen.