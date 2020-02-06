The Witcher will introduce a new original character in season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Witcher will present in its second season the first original character of the Netflix series, which means that we will not have seen it before in novels or video games based on this franchise.

Then there are minor strokes of the first season and one of the plot arcs of the novels is discussed.

Deadline has revealed the sasaplanding of actress Carmel Laniado for the new episodes of the series. He will play Violet a character they describe as "a naughty and capricious young girl who hides her intelligence and sadism".

This character does not appear in any of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and is expected to have considerable importance as a secondary character in any of the sub-frames of the new season. In the information about your hiring it is mentioned that it will appear in a minimum of three episodes.

It is possible that Violet ends up crossing her paths with Ciri if we see her attend the Melitele Temple in Ellander, as both characters seem to be quite similar in age.

The Witcher is expected to begin filming its new episodes in the United Kingdom starting in February and then moving to Scotland and other parts of Eastern Europe yet to be determined.

We know that in the second season the people in charge of the series will correct what they consider one of the biggest mistakes made in the first season, also that the series will become a little more linear so that the spectators understand at all times where each character is and what It is happening to him.

At the moment the success of the series has been enough to carry out a film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf with the character of Vesemir as the protagonist.