The Witcher will correct his biggest mistake in the second season

When the second season of the series arrives The Witcher Netflix will see corrected what the members of the production (and some viewers) consider the biggest mistake of the first season. This is the desasapland of the armor of the soldiers of Nilfgaard and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has already confirmed that they put their hands on the new episodes.

Chatting in the Writing Experience podcast, Hissrich commented on the criticisms received for this matter and acknowledged that it is one of the mistakes of the season and that it will be corrected in future episodes.

"Everything about The Witcher has been a learning process for me. It is the beauty of being able to do this for the first time and then be able to do it again.", it counted in the program.

Then he added that "Season 2 is exciting. It is an opportunity to review the mistakes we made in season 1, tell the stories better, improve some things, review what didn't work, discard it and start over. The Nilfgaardian armor will be totally different. We have the opportunity to go back and correct things if we want".

The armor in question, seen for the first time many months before the premiere in photos of the shooting, became the subject of discussion on the Internet for being confusing and even ridiculous for many viewers. It has been criticized for its strange form and how unfavorable it seems in comparison to the armor desasaplanded by CD Projekt RED in video games.

"What was important to us regarding armor was that they looked different from Cintra's", commented previously the showrunner in an interview granted to IGN where it approached this subject that seems to have worried many a lot.

We will see what is the desasapland chosen by those responsible for the series facing the new episodes and if they manage to convince more.