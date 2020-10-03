The Witcher, the new photos reveal Ciri’s new costume

The second season of The Witcher it will have to be that of the evolution for the main characters that the series presented to us during its first season: Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri will begin to move with great strides towards their destiny, undergoing great changes even purely and trivially aesthetic.

Let’s talk about Ciri, above all: the photos taken these days on the set of the second season of The Witcher and disseminated online by the well-known site Redanian Intelligence, they show us the girl wearing what will presumably be her costume for the next episodes of the show.

A costume that, judging from what we see, seems to be very similar to that of a witcher that, according to the events narrated by Sapkowski, should be given to her during her training in Kaer Morhen.

Together with Ciri in the photos there are also two women, one with red hair and the other tall, blonde, with a vaguely elven appearance. Although it is obviously difficult to say with certainty who it is, someone already speculates that the blond haired woman others are none other than Lara Dorren, Ciri’s ancestor who should make her appearance during this second season.

Here, meanwhile, you will find all the latest news on the second season of The Witcher; Henry Cavill, for his part, he explained the work done to prepare to play Geralt Di Rivia in The Witcher.