The Witcher: the new mod adds the Bard's song from the Netflix series

The success of The Witcher Netflix series pushes the modder "hub997" to draw inspiration from the latest TV phenomenon of 2019 to add the song "Toss a Coin to your Witcher" in the fantasy universe of The Witcher on PC.

The mod in question merely resumes the song composed by Sonya Belousova and Jonah Ostinelli for the Netflix TV series with Herny Cavill. The aim of the author of this project is in fact to enrich the main campaign of The Witcher with a cinematic scene dedicated to Bardo Ranuncolo and his epic song created after crossing his own destiny with that of Geralt of Rivia.

To give shape to this mod, hub997 did not just resume the Bardo's song but decided to spend himself to resynchronize the lip of the ingame character played by Buttercup / Jaskier, adding moreover a fictitious public (also characterized by special animations) and personalized shots to raise the artistic tenor of his work.

At the time of writing, the mod is only compatible with the PC version of the first chapter of the series witcher, even if the popularity of the Netflix series leads us to believe that we will soon see her porting (or even more elaborate versions) for the second chapter and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. In the meantime, we invite you to admire this video with which we put Geralt and Ciri of The Witcher 3 in comparison with the Netflix series.