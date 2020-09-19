The Witcher, the Netflix series with Henry Cavill appears in the new Lady Gaga video!

Lady Gaga released with his brand new music video for 911, the latest single from her album Chromatica, and in addition to being creative and fun as you would expect from a Lady Gaga video, it also contains a nice and unexpected easter-egg dedicated to The Witcher.

Between picturesque locations, crazy costumes and much more, the Netflix TV series starring Henry Cavill appears by surprise in the video clip through a nice reference: obviously don’t expect to see Geralt di Rivia appear in person, but squinting you will notice the famous White Wolf medallion around the neck of Sia Zami.

The official Twitter account of The Witcher he immediately realized the easter-egg and thanked Lady Gaga by welcoming her into the great family of witchers: “Welcome to the family, witcher” reads the post that you can find at the bottom of the article.

Curiously, this is Lady Gaga’s second pop quote in a few months, given that the first video of Chromatica it had a very atmosphere Power Rangers: after The Witcher, at this point, the fans can not help but speculate on the next easter-egg: do you think it will arrive, and if so, what will it be? Tell us in the comments!

For other details we remind you that Lady Gaga will be the protagonist of the new Ridley Scott film, which will also include Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Jared Leto. In the meantime, here are the characters fans will find in The Witcher 2.