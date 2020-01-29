Entertainment

         'The Witcher': the Netflix series showrunner reveals the two deleted scenes that he would have liked to keep

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first season of 'The Witcher' consists of eight episodes, almost all of them lasting one hour, but the Netflix series had to do without enough scenes that had come to roll because there was simply no room for everyone.

In other times we would have seen them in their domestic edition of the series, but it does not seem that 'The Witcher' is going to edit them, so it remains to be seen that one day they will see the light. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has confirmed that "many scenes were cut from the final assembly of the episodes"in an interview with Pure Fandom and he highlighted what were his two favorites that were left out:


The creator of 'The Witcher' on the Netflix series:

We had a lovely scene in episode 3 about Yennefer, Fringilla and Sabrina in which they discussed how they felt about their transformations. Looking back, I wish we had kept it. It was a precious example of female friendship and would have also served to settle Fringilla a little more before joining Nilfgaard.

We also shot a scene where Yennefer meets a very young Triss who has just arrived in Aretuza. It served to show how far Yennefer had come during his years there and created a kind of mentor-apprentice relationship between the two sorceresses. Looking forward to how the stories evolve in season 2, I wish I had them, but I am proud of what we have achieved.

I am especially interested in what you say about the second one, because it gives a little to understand that when it came to eliminating them, they thought more about how it affected the episodes themselves instead of having a broader vision and seeing if they were necessary for what was to come.

It is true that Netflix renewed 'The Witcher' shortly before the premiere of its first season, but those first eight episodes should already be practically ready by then. With the complaints that were in them about the narrative used, hopefully that doesn't happen again but simply because the series has left gaps when there was no need for it.

Themes

  • Fiction series
  • Netflix
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.