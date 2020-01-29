         'The Witcher': the Netflix series showrunner reveals the two deleted scenes that he would have liked to keep

Share it:

The first season of 'The Witcher' consists of eight episodes, almost all of them lasting one hour, but the Netflix series had to do without enough scenes that had come to roll because there was simply no room for everyone.

In other times we would have seen them in their domestic edition of the series, but it does not seem that 'The Witcher' is going to edit them, so it remains to be seen that one day they will see the light. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has confirmed that "many scenes were cut from the final assembly of the episodes"in an interview with Pure Fandom and he highlighted what were his two favorites that were left out:

We had a lovely scene in episode 3 about Yennefer, Fringilla and Sabrina in which they discussed how they felt about their transformations. Looking back, I wish we had kept it. It was a precious example of female friendship and would have also served to settle Fringilla a little more before joining Nilfgaard.

We also shot a scene where Yennefer meets a very young Triss who has just arrived in Aretuza. It served to show how far Yennefer had come during his years there and created a kind of mentor-apprentice relationship between the two sorceresses. Looking forward to how the stories evolve in season 2, I wish I had them, but I am proud of what we have achieved.

I am especially interested in what you say about the second one, because it gives a little to understand that when it came to eliminating them, they thought more about how it affected the episodes themselves instead of having a broader vision and seeing if they were necessary for what was to come.

It is true that Netflix renewed 'The Witcher' shortly before the premiere of its first season, but those first eight episodes should already be practically ready by then. With the complaints that were in them about the narrative used, hopefully that doesn't happen again but simply because the series has left gaps when there was no need for it.