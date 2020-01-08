         'The Witcher': the Netflix series showrunner responds to complaints about the narrative structure of the first season

Share it:

It was released at the end of the year, but 'The Witcher' was, without a doubt, one of the most commented series of 2019. Of course, not all were praises, and one of the most criticized aspects was the narrative structure chosen by Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of the series, to tell the story of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in this first season.

There were few spectators who felt confused with the timeline of the series. In Espinof we even made a guide to make life easier for those who felt lost seeing it. Hissrich has responded now to those complaints in a round of questions and answers made in Reddit, where he pointed out the following:

The showrunner's response

The narrative structure was used so that we could tell Geralt's short stories (in my opinion the worldwide foundation of 'The Witcher') while Ciri and Yennefer could also be part of the action. They are stories that don't happen simultaneously, so we knew we had to play a little with that. This will change in season two as their stories begin to converge.

I didn't expect it to be the most hotly discussed part of the series. I heard that many people said "I didn't tie ends until episode 4!" … which is exactly when I expected people to do it. I think it's a matter of personal choice. I like movies with structures that I have to decipher as they go … but not other people. In this case, the people who hated him are lucky because the structure will be different in season 2.

Hissrich had already dropped the change when he talked about the differences regarding the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski before the premiere of the Netflix series. On paper it is a very logical idea to be able to have Ciri and Yennefer before without sacrificing Geralt's first solo adventures, but the key is in the execution and I have doubts that this explanation will be enough for them.

Anyway, what was clear after the end of the first season is that this was going to change in the already confirmed second. Surely there is a flashback, but 'The Witcher' will become more conventional and It will be then when I have to show if it can really become a great series.