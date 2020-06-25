The Witcher: the Italian Luluoottie presents us with her Triss Merigold cosplay

Share it:

The world of The Witcher is vast and varied thanks to a large number of books created by the writer Andrej Sapkowski. These were then transposed into other mediums such as the famous The Witcher video games made by CD Projekt Red, but the world of Geralt of Rivia has reached new levels and spectators thanks to the series Netflix.

In addition to gamers and players, now even the most casual viewers have known the world of The Witcher and that meant much more fame and interest in the characters who populate the fantastic land. Of course, among the fans who have approached the brand there are cosplayers who day after day increase their themed productions.

Today we present a cosplay dedicated to the beautiful Triss Merigold of Maribor, which had come to life last month thanks to the creation of Sayathefox. This time, however, the Italian Luluoottie takes on the role and has published four photos divided into various posts that you can see at the bottom of the news. Red hair, classic green and brown dress plus a hint of interpretation between reading and using the fiery magic that made it famous. What do you think of this The Witcher themed cosplay?

Recently Ciri also received a cosplay with the interpretation of Natalia Kat.