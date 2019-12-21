The Witcher: the games of the series in promotion, with discounts up to 85% on Steam

Share it:

Highly anticipated, the TV series dedicated to Geralt Di Rivia has finally landed on Netflix: on the pages of Everyeye, our Gabriele Laurino told you about it in his review of The Witcher.

In the wake of Henry Cavill's debut as the Strigo, some PC users may be pleased to know that the franchise's games are currently discount on Steam. As announced by the official Twitter account of The Witcherin fact, the productions are the protagonists of interesting promotions. As part of the 2019 Steam Winter Sale, the titles of CD Projekt Red dedicated to the saga are offered with discounts up to 85%. Here are some details of the initiative:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition at € 14.99;

The expansion The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine at 7.99 euros;

The expansion The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone at 3.99 euros;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 8.99 euros;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass at 9.99 euros;

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enahanced Edition for 2.99 euros;

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut at 1.19 euros;

The Witcher Adventure Game at 1.49 euros;

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales at 12.94 euros;

In closing, we also report to fans of the Strigo adventures that CD Projekt and the author of The Witcher have signed a new partnership.