The Witcher showrunner talks about adapting novels and not video games

The Witcher It has been available for about three weeks now Netflix and it has ended up being a resounding success, so much that it has been valid even for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Beat your own record of concurrent players. Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, can only be extremely happy, and now, with the rest of the premiere, she has explained why they decided to adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and not the video games of CD Projekt.

"The answer is very simple and is that video games are based on books, they are an adaptation of novels, and for me, it makes no sense to make an adaptation of an adaptation," explains Hissrich. "That allows us to tell the story of the Warlock in a different way. I think video game fans are worried that we take something from them, as if we were going to usurp something that is theirs, and the truth is that I love video games. They are incredibly successful, and neither they nor the books are going anywhere. This is a third way to enjoy these same characters and this same world. "

This decision makes video game fans can see stories different from those they have played, since obviously the percentage of them who have read the novels will not be precisely high. As we see, Hissrich is also fond of CD Projekt games, and in fact, confesses to expect "the series to be as successful as video games."

In what order to read the books?

As the showrunner herself says, the series is based on the novels of the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, specifically in The Last Wish, Storm Station Y The Sword of Destiny, compilations of short stories that serve to put a multitude of characters in situation. Recently we published an article with all of them and the ideal order to read them.

