The Witcher Showrunner for Netflix addresses criticism

December 30, 2019
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Although in general the Netflix series is very respectful of the original novels of The WitcherThe truth is that there are certain changes that are giving a lot to talk about. Especially those that have to do with the relationship of the main characters, and even the chronology in which certain events take place between them. Now, the Showrunner of the series has addressed these changes, answering the criticism in passing.

Thus, Lauren S. Hissrich has done a thorough review of the changes through her Twitter account. In order not to get too spoiled, the basic change is to combine certain elements of the books The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny to make Ciri's introduction to Geralt a little faster.

On that issue, Hissrich says that if the situation had been adapted as in the books, Ciri's role in the series would have been much more residual. Or at least if we stick only and exclusively to this first season. Obviously, they had no intention of introducing it and then leaving it parked for so long. Below you can see some of the Showrunner tweets, to get more details if you have seen the series.

What is clear is that Hissrich says that Ciri will be one of the most important characters in the series, especially in the future. Somehow, they wanted to make that clear from the beginning. And it is likely that in the coming seasons something similar will happen with other characters in the novels that will play a fundamental role in the series.

And what do you think? Did you like the series regarding the adaptation of the original novels? Send us your comments here or on social networks.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter

