The Witcher showrunner explains why Nilfgaardian armor looks like that

The desasapland of the armor that Nilfgaard's soldiers wear in the series The Witcher It has caused some controversy even since the months before the premiere. Now the head of production explains why they are like that.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich spoke with IGN and explained that "the only thing that mattered to us about Nilfgaard's armor was that they didn't look like Cintra's. They have an incredibly prepared army and come from a country with a lot of money. We wanted to contrast that with Nilfgaard, who also have a very powerful army, but they have been traveling north for a long time and have been adding more people to their army.".

"The armor had to appear improvised, made quickly and used at the time. It could not look the same as normal armor".

The producer Tomasz Bagiński pointed out that the armors were inspired by great historical forces, poor, improvised to protect their numerous soldiers.

"If Cintra's army has 200 soldiers, Nilfgaard's has 20,000. It is a matter of numbers, of overcoming other armies with people. And there were armies like those in the history of mankind and they acted effectively. But they didn't look good".