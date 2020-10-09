The Witcher: Shirogane-sama makes a fantastic cosplay video of Ciri

The popularity achieved by The Witcher in recent months thanks to the Netflix series where the main interpreter is Henry Cavill has been elevated. For several months we have done nothing but talk about this project along with its future spin-offs, the events coming up in the second season and everything else that surrounds it.

This also forced the creation of cosplay by the most famous models, to take advantage of the wave of popularity of the brand. Natalia Kat was one of the first on our pages to show an adult Ciri cosplay, while we have also shown you over time other famous female characters such as Yennefer and Triss Merigold.

Today we go back on Ciri with a The Witcher themed cosplay made by Shirogane-sama. The girl took on the role of Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, who we all know simply as Ciri, some time ago with a cosplay photo that you can find in the last post. But in the last few days Shirogane-sama has decided to share another part of this disguise as well, namely her creation and the backstage.

In the first of the two posts below you can see the two cosplay videos of Ciri where the cosplayer tries to identify with the girl from the world of The Witcher. Let us know what you think in the comments.