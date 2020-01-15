The Witcher: Season 2 will have more supporting characters

Share it:

Beyond Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, who are the undisputed protagonists of The Witcher For Netflix, the series has a good cast of quality secondary characters. However, next season will show a greater number of them. This has been confirmed by the showrunner herself, Lauren S. Hissrich. Any preference regarding novels?

Beyond the pools, it should be said that Hissrich has not given clues as to what these characters might be. What he has done, through a Reddit AMA, is to ensure that from the second season, the series will increase in magnitude in all aspects.

That is, we can not only expect more secondary characters, but also the beginning of a path towards a more linear series, and not so much follow the path of presenting closed chapters, as in the first season. In fact, the secondary characters will be one of the elements that will make it possible according to the showrunner.

This is what Hissrich has commented on this whole topic: "Yes, you can always present more characters as you go through a show. And we will, there is a new set of funny characters in Season 2. But for me it was important that from the beginning, the public knew that this story is about Geralt, yes, but it's also about Yennefer and about Ciri and, most importantly, about what happens when they meet and become a family. ".

As you can see, once again he has emphasized the issue that Geralt is not the only major protagonist of the series. Currently we know that Ciri will be the main focus of the second season. And, precisely because of that, we don't have to rule out exactly the same thing happening with Yennefer in a possible third season.

Sources: Comicbook / Reddit