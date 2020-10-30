The Witcher Season 2 will bring a huge change to a character

The second season of The Witcher it will be a crucial passage for the history of the characters we have already met, but it will also serve to introduce other protagonists already known to those who have read Sapkowski’s books or played the titles of the famous videogame saga.

One of the characters who should make his debut in these new episodes is Francesca Finabair, elf considered the most beautiful woman in the world who, in the books, plays a very important role in the political scenario of the continent.

After the implosion of the Brotherhood of Wizards, in fact, Francesca will swear allegiance to the Nilfgard Empire and will try to recruit Ciri in order to train her to serve the Empire. We do not want to anticipate too much, in short, but we think that this is enough to give you a hint of what the importance of the character will be in the story.

In books, however, never did mentions a pregnancy di Francesca: indeed, Sapkowski explains to us how elves have many problems to reproduce when compared to humans, which is why a pregnancy in their species is a very rare event. The Netflix series, on the other hand, seems willing to proceed in a completely different direction: it seems that the Francesca Finabair of the show will be presented to us as a loving mother who would do everything to protect her son, but above all willing to build a world in which his son can live free together with the rest of the elves.

In short, a change that could serve to provide further motivation to the character, facilitating the birth of empathy in his regards. Do you agree with this turn? Let us know in the comments! In the new photos from the set of The Witcher, meanwhile, we have admired the armor of Nilfgard; let’s find out together, instead, who is the most powerful character of The Witcher.