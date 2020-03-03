Entertainment

'The Witcher season 2' sign Kim Bodnia, from 'Killing Eve'

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'The Witcher' has been one of Netflix's most recent successes. Based on the popular saga of books and video games, the series starring Henry Cavill was the most commented (and seen) of the end of 2019, and the public is already waiting for the second season of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia.

It is confirmed that the new episodes will come to us in 2021 and while we wait, we are gradually learning news about this second season of 'The Witcher'. The last? The signing of Kim Bodnia, whom we met in 'Killing Eve', which will play Vesemir.

the witcher kim bodnia

Netflix

"A charming relic of the Golden Age of Warlocks, Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced wizard in the series, as well as being a father figure to Geralt. As one of the survivors of the Kaer Morhen Massacre, a slaughter that almost exterminates to sorcerers, he is very protective of the few that remain, and sees them as an endangered community that can find glory fighting monsters "

Vesemir, without a doubt, will be one of the key characters of this second season of 'The Witcher', and the creator thus describes the signing of Kim Bodnia:

"I am very excited to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of 'The Witcher'. I have admired her unique talent in series like 'Killing Eve' and 'The Bridge', and I can't wait any longer to bring strength, tenacity and warmth to Vesemir's character, which will be a fundamental part of our next season "

READ:  After A Long Time Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Openly About Her Boyfriend Cooke Maroney
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.