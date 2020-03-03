'The Witcher season 2' sign Kim Bodnia, from 'Killing Eve'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The Witcher' has been one of Netflix's most recent successes. Based on the popular saga of books and video games, the series starring Henry Cavill was the most commented (and seen) of the end of 2019, and the public is already waiting for the second season of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia.

It is confirmed that the new episodes will come to us in 2021 and while we wait, we are gradually learning news about this second season of 'The Witcher'. The last? The signing of Kim Bodnia, whom we met in 'Killing Eve', which will play Vesemir.

Netflix

"A charming relic of the Golden Age of Warlocks, Vesemir is the oldest and most experienced wizard in the series, as well as being a father figure to Geralt. As one of the survivors of the Kaer Morhen Massacre, a slaughter that almost exterminates to sorcerers, he is very protective of the few that remain, and sees them as an endangered community that can find glory fighting monsters "

Vesemir, without a doubt, will be one of the key characters of this second season of 'The Witcher', and the creator thus describes the signing of Kim Bodnia: