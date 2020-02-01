'The Witcher' Season 2 – Release date and everything we know about the Netflix series

Share it:

The first season of Wit The Witcher ’has swept through Netflix, but the streaming platform had already renewed the series for a second season before its premiere. The most impatient are sure they are looking forward to seeing her now, but I am very afraid that we will still have to wait to see new chapters.

In this article we will review all that is known so far from the second season of Wit The Witcher ’, from when it is planned to start filming to the animated film that will serve as an accompaniment and introduction to a key character in the life of Geralt de Rivia.

Wit The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ’

Vesemir

The Studio Mir, company behind the acclaimed series ‘The legend of Korra’, is behind Wit The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ’, an animated film in which the unnamed Continent in which the characters live will have to face a new threat. In addition, it is also known since its great protagonist will be Vesemir, a character that so far has not appeared in the series but whose influence has already been noted to be the mentor and father figure of Geralt de Rivia.

The animated film will be written by Beau DeMayo, one of the scriptwriters of Wit The Witcher ’-firmed the third episode of the first season-, and Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner of the series, will be involved in the creative process of the same and at the time he already dropped that he would love to have Mark hamill to give it life in the series, although for now nothing is known about it.

The history

The first season ended with the expected meeting between Geralt and Ciri, the latter being the one that created a cliffhanger by asking him who Yennefer is. Hissrich has clarified that now all three characters will live on the same timeline, thus ending the much criticized narrative structure used so far.

Of course, Hissrich has also made it clear that does not mean that “the three are together and happy all the time”In an interview with Vulture and also that the characters are going to go deeper – flashbacks? Vesemir's entry in the animated film looks like a clue in that direction-: “we are not constantly trying to introduce new characters, worlds and kingdoms all the time"

In another interview with Redanian Intelligence, he also revealed that Ciri is going to be the center of the story of this second season, something logical if we consider that his story during the first season was mostly fleeing to save his life.

Another detail already known is that another of the short adventures starring Geralt will be adapted in the first novel of the written saga Andrzej Sapkowski It will be adapted in the second season. Specifically it will be ‘A Grain of Truth’, in which Geralt meets a man named Nivellen turned into a beast fruit of a curse. In the television version, Geralt and Ciri will meet him during his trip to Kaer Morhen.

The filming

There is little left for the cameras to record again, since it is expected that the filming of the second season started in February 2020. The first one started in October 2018 and did not end until June 2019. If the same thing happened, that would mean that the second season would not end until November of this year.

The cast

In the absence of official confirmation, it is assumed that all the main characters who arrived alive at the end of the first season will reappear. Come on, Henry Cavill will remain Geralt, Freya allan will remain as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Joey batey as Jaskier, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla, etc.

In addition, death is not a guarantee that we will never see them again, as there will not be several timelines again, but all the clues suggest that the flashbacks will be present in the series with some assiduity.

Premiere date

Lauren Hissrich accompanied by the protagonists of the series

In a round of questions and answers on Reddit, Hissrich said the series will not return until 2021 and the truth is that there are good reasons for that wait longer than usual:

We don't have a planned release date for season 2, past 2021. We don't want to speed up the process, it doesn't benefit anyone.

If we take the times with the first season as a reference, April 2021 seems like a probable date, but it may not be a good date for Netflix and it will take a little longer.

The trailer

If the shooting has not started, we will hardly have a trailer. We will have to wait.

The future of the series

Obviously it's going to depend on the audience still interested in the series, but Hissrich already has up to seven seasons planned. Material for this has plenty in Sapkowski's novels, so that shouldn't be a problem. Maybe the fact that Netflix does not usually make very long series and prefers to choose to enhance the news, but ‘The Witcher’ has the ability to become its star franchise as soon as they continue to spoil it.