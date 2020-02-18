Entertainment

         'The Witcher': season 2 of the Netflix series has already started shooting and will feature an actor from 'Game of Thrones'

February 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
It's official: the filming of season 2 of 'The Witcher' has already begun, and it is not the only novelty of the very popular series of Netflix, since Redanian Intelligence reports the signing of a beloved actor of 'Game of Thrones' for this new batch of episodes: Kristofer Hivju, known for having played Tormund in the HBO series.

It will give life to Nivellen

Hivju will give life to a character named for now Nigel, but everything indicates that it is a code name for Nivellen, one of the protagonists of the short story 'The seed of truth'. In the series he is described as a charismatic, intelligent and funny man who comes from a family of aristocrats. A curse weighs on him for the crimes he has committed in the past.


'The Witcher': everything we know about season 2 of the Netflix series

This confirms that the second season of 'The Witcher' will adapt some of Geralt de Rivia's first adventures. In them he still acted alone, but this time he will have at least Ciri's company, so surely there are some changes. At least they can breathe in relief thinking that Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the books, will not criticize anything they do wrong.

Geralt

The good thing that a series is renewed well in advance is that it can be prepared the following season with sufficient margin, hence not even two months have passed since the premiere of the first season and the shooting of the second has already begun . In fact, 'The Witcher' is still today the most watched series worldwide

