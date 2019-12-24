The Witcher Season 2: Mark Hamill could be Vesemir

Share it:

With the first season of The Witcher Netflix now available, it's time to start waiting for Season 2. There are different characters in the series that Netflix can throw, and it seems that Mark Hamill might be interested in playing Vesemir, an old wise man.

As the Reddit user Grayjaw pointed out in r / TheWitcher, Hamill responded to a Twitter thread in 2018 in which someone suggested that he would be the perfect candidate to play Vesemir. While Hamill's comments are more than a year old, the tweet has recently resurfaced among fans after Season 1 received quite positive reviews.

In the thread that follows, Vesemir is described by The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Hissrich, as paternal, wise, vivacious and ancient, all words that many could use to describe Hamill (except the old one, of course) .

While Hamill states that he is interested, he seems to have little or no knowledge of The Witcher and says: "I have no idea what this is or what it is, but I agree that it could / should be interpreted by me.".

Netflix has already renewed The Witcher for season 2, so if they are looking to choose Vesemir, they already have a potential and favorite fan candidate for the role.

The series is inspired by both books and the game, but Netflix's The Witcher seems to be more similar to books than games. However, the game The Witcher 3 has seen great momentum in players since the series was released on Netflix.

