Entertainment

The Witcher screenwriter responds to the criticism the series has received

December 22, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

After a long wait, we can finally enjoy the series of The Witcher on Netflix. The first television adaptation of the books of Andrzej Sapkowski It has aroused a fairly divided reaction within the criticism.

The main creator and screenwriter of the series, Lauren S. Hissrich, has finally pronounced, although without giving specific names, to these destructive criticisms in your official Twitter account.

"Some people have kindly written to me, upset about The Witcher's reviews. Know this: Who do I care about? The 'professional' critics who watched an episode and the others skipped? Or REAL fans who saw the eight in one day, and are you seeing her a second time? "

Although Hissrich avoids mentioning anyone, his words refer to an Entertainment Weekly review where not only two critics gave him a 0 in Metacritic, but admitted not having seen the entire series. What's more, one of them admitted jumping from the first episode to the fifth.

The Witcher has a season eight episodes already available on Netflix.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.