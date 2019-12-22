The Witcher screenwriter responds to the criticism the series has received

Share it:

After a long wait, we can finally enjoy the series of The Witcher on Netflix. The first television adaptation of the books of Andrzej Sapkowski It has aroused a fairly divided reaction within the criticism.

The main creator and screenwriter of the series, Lauren S. Hissrich, has finally pronounced, although without giving specific names, to these destructive criticisms in your official Twitter account.

"Some people have kindly written to me, upset about The Witcher's reviews. Know this: Who do I care about? The 'professional' critics who watched an episode and the others skipped? Or REAL fans who saw the eight in one day, and are you seeing her a second time? "

Although Hissrich avoids mentioning anyone, his words refer to an Entertainment Weekly review where not only two critics gave him a 0 in Metacritic, but admitted not having seen the entire series. What's more, one of them admitted jumping from the first episode to the fifth.

The Witcher has a season eight episodes already available on Netflix.