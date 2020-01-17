The Witcher: Sales of novels skyrocket with the Netflix series

Share it:

Since the series of The Witcher premiered on Netflix, the popularity of the games has risen again. To the point of getting to gather more players on Steam than other games much more crowded, and even other more current games. However, nothing had been said about the original novels … until now. In fact, it has just been confirmed that book sales are increasing markedly.

Moreover, according to the Orbit Books publishing house (we via PC Gamer), in recent times they have had to reprint more than half a million units of the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. Although it is not surprising, considering that when the first season was released, the author became the Amazon number in a few hours.

This is what they have commented from the publishing house when giving the news: "With The Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski created one of the most memorable characters in modern fantasy. The series inspired one of the most popular video games of recent years and we are delighted that the Netflix adaptation, which premiered in December, presents The Witcher before a completely new audience. ".

In addition, it is also interesting that the publisher has revealed details about the sale of the books: "The demand for the eight books in the saga increased steadily last year in anticipation of the launch of Netflix. Since its launch, sales have been fantastic in all formats (print, electronic book and audio).".

On the other hand, remember that this week have revealed new details about the future of the series on Netflix. From the publication of an interactive map that helps us understand the timeline of your universe, to the statements of your showrunner, which ensures that Season 2 will come more loaded with secondary characters.

