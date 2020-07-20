Entertainment

The Witcher returns to the world of cosplay: here is a splendid Triss Merigold by MarizaScheid

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Witcher It is a saga born from the pen of the Polish writer Andrej Sapkowski, but his books became particularly famous after the CD Projekt Red studio started producing video games based on those stories. The three episodes of the saga are in fact among the best known in the world of RPGs.

Now the popularity of The Witcher has increased, gaining an audience off the books and video games circuit thanks to the Netflix TV series. This resulted in an increase in fans and therefore in cosplay. Among the models and fans who dedicated a cosplay to The Witcher is Yuzupyon with Yennefer, but also Natalia Kat with a beautiful Ciri.

However, among the most popular girls of The Witcher is Triss Merigold, the beautiful redhead capable of enchanting friends and enemies with her beauty. The sorceress of Maribor comes to life thanks to the creation of Mariza Scheid that you can see in the photo below. The cosplay by Triss Merigold faithfully reproduces his clothes, divided by a brown bodice and a sort of light blue cape. Makeup around the eyes also brings out the freckles. What do you think of this cosplay?

READ:  'Undone': The Amazon animation series that applies the same lightsaber technique

For the world of the witcher Geralt, the anime will soon arrive on Netflix The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.