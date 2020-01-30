Entertainment

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will have Vesemir as the protagonist

January 30, 2020
In just a few weeks Netflix has added The Witcher, a TV series with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and based on the books of Andrzej Sapkowski, to its platform. Just a month later, however, Netflix unexpectedly announced the arrival of another project related to the franchise, the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The message of Netflix which revealed the production of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf had anticipated that the setting would not be the same as the TV series but the viewer would be catapulted into the past. Now Netflix has also revealed who the main character of the film will be.

The protagonist of the film will be Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia's teacher and whom we also met in The Witcher season 1, where he had the voice of Theo James. Being an animated project, the actor who could return to give voice to the character in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf could be added to the new Netflix show. However, this detail has not yet been confirmed.

There official tagline of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf it's the following: "Long before starting to instruct Geralt, Vesemir begins his journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him with the Law of Surprise".

