The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, what to expect from the anime movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Determined to transpose the complex and fascinating universe painted by Andrzej Sapkowski into her novels on a small screen, Netflix proved to be able to win a big bet: The Witcher it has in fact turned into an almost immediate success, able to catalyze the attention of millions of fans. In a colossal virtuous circle, the publication of the series has generated a renewed interest in the public towards both the original material and the videogame transpositions. The result? At the beginning of the year CD Projekt RED has recorded an absolute record, with over one hundred thousand players active on The Witcher 3.

Geralt of Rivia has thus become the protagonist of an incredible multimedia phenomenon, which is now preparing to further extend its borders. Following the chasing of several rumors, Netflix has in fact officially confirmed that it is working on a animated feature film dedicated to the Strigo universe, with the intriguing title of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. At present, there is not much information relating to production, but the first details shared by the global streaming giant allow us to elaborate some initial reflections on this welcome announcement.

A journey behind the scenes: who is forging The Nightmare of the Wolf?

Although the timing suggests a project born on the wave of the popularity of the TV series, it is good to underline that the roots of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf actually sink far further in time. The decision to make the animated feature film dates back to over a year ago, when the Netflix series was still far from making its glittering debut.

A very interesting detail, revealed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in conjunction with the official announcement of the existence of the production. Already a showrunner of the first season of The Witcher, the screenwriter is in fact part of the team working on the creation of the animated feature film. In this task, she will be joined by another pen that has already ventured into the Strigo universe: Beau DeMayo. The screenwriter, who is also involved in the creation of the TV series Marvel's Moon Knight, has indeed affixed his signature to the third episode of the series: "Traitor Moon". Particularly intense and gloomy, the episode transposes on screen the iconic fight between Geralt of Rivia and a Strige, but also the dramatic rite of passage of the ambitious sorceress Yennefer.

Confirmation of the return of the two professionals, in particular that of showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, and details of the timing with which The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has begun to take shape seem to outline Netflix's intention to focus a large, structured productive effort around IP. An approach already suggested by the official confirmation of Season 2 of The Witcher, which came even before the production debut.

To make it even more interesting, we find a declaration by the executive producer Tomek Baginski. On the occasion of an interview granted at the beginning of 2020, the latter had in fact announced some "interesting surprises"coming between one season and another: that Netflix is ​​preparing to give life to a real narrative universe that will see alternating TV series and animated productions?

Animation and style: discovering Studio MIR

To breathe life into the characters of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Netflix chose it Study MIR, known South Korean animation house. Founded in 2010, the latter inaugurates its business thanks to a collaboration with Nickelodeon and the American screenwriters Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko: thus the animated series was born The legend of Korra.

Developed over four seasons, the events unfold in a fantastic universe, within which peoples are organized into kingdoms linked to the four natural elements: Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, Air Nomads. In following the events of the young Korra, the saga does not fail to offer political intrigues and elaborate choreographies of fights that blend martial arts with the manipulation of the elements, all bringing on stage also social issues that can offer interesting food for thought.

The experience with The legend of Korra, the Studio MIR team starts a partnership with DreamWorks Animation, aimed at making a remake of the animated series Voltron. Thus began the work on Voltron: Legendary Defender, whose eight seasons will make their debut between 2016 and 2018, right within the virtual Netflix catalog.

More recently, the partnership between the South Korean team and the streaming giant has gradually strengthened, with the creation of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and, now, with the announcement of the assignment of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Over the years, Studio MIR has also collaborated with Riot Games, creating promotional material for the software house related to the League of Legends.

Atmospheres, plot and setting: what to expect?

On this front, unfortunately, the information shared by Netflix is ​​still decidedly scarce and it is therefore possible to elaborate only hypotheses. The only clues provided by the platform's social channels refer to an animated feature film in which the Continent will find itself facing a "new threat". A clearly generic statement, which does not offer concrete holds on possible developments of the plot of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The title of the work would seem to confirm the return of the White Wolf as the protagonist, thus excluding the prospect of a spin-off dedicated exclusively to supporting actors or secondary characters of the saga. But what could be the nature of the "nightmare" faced by Geralt of Rivia is now really difficult to say.

On the other hand, further reflection on the expression "Nightmare of the Wolf"could instead push us to interpret the term "Wolf"figuratively. In this case, the feature film could tell the story of the Wolf School and the ruin of the Kaer Morhen fortress: an intriguing perspective, which would allow the introduction of different characters into the universe of The Witcher, first of all Vesemir, master of Geralt.

Regardless of the plot chosen for the production, the presence of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Beau DeMayo within the team working on the project would seem to suggest Netflix's desire to create a product that retains tones consistent with what is proposed by the TV series. If this approach is confirmed, it will certainly be interesting to observe the result of the fusion between the atmospheres of The Witcher and the graphic style of Studio MIR.

A universe shared by both live-action productions and animated feature films could also entail a further and interesting element: the return of the cast of The Witcher, this time with the actors as voice actors. The presence in Nightmare of the Wolf finally, characters already introduced by the series could translate into their animated representation based precisely on the features of the interpreters in flesh and blood, in order to give shape to an even more cohesive narrative universe.