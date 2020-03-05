The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the author: "Dragon Ball inspired me, it's in my DNA"

Share it:

Almost two months have passed since the announcement of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the animated film set in the Netflix universe dedicated to the witcher. In this regard, he spoke a little while ago Beau DeMayo, writer of the television series together with Lauren Schmidt and author of the new animated transposition.

The scriptwriter spoke to the microphones of Comicbook, stating the following: "The inspiration for Nightmare of the Wolf? Personally, I have always had anime like Dragon Ball Z or Sailor Moon etched in my DNA since I was a child. For example, the Dragon Ball Z action scenes seem ridiculous if you transpose them into a live-action movie, while inside the anime they are spectacular. I think about it often. When you approach a battle in a series or an animated film, the question becomes: what can we do here that we cannot do in a live-action television series?".

DeMayo said he was inspired several times by the magnificence of the battles shown in anime, and then went on to talk about animation in general: "I think that in both worlds, both live-action and anime, needs to respect the pacing of the work, without transforming it into an "action fest". There must be exciting and sincere moments. Many people underestimate animated series and films, especially anime, on the emotional front".

The feature film Nightmare of the Wolf will be made by Studio Mir and distributed by Netflix, presumably between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. The protagonist of the film will be Vasemir.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for more information instead, we refer you to our in-depth analysis of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.