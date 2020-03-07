"The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf could only be an anime," word of Beau DeMayo

Share it:

The surprise announcement of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf aroused not a little amazement to the community dear to the Geralt of Rivia saga. Recently, one of the screenwriters of the film spoke about the decision to make the film through the medium of animation.

On the occasion of an interview for Comic Book, Beau DeMayo, screenwriter and producer of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, he explained why the film was made using the animation technique and not with flesh-and-blood actors. In particular, therefore, he revealed the following:

"To tell something that has monsters, magic, adventure and a romantic component, the medium of live action is not necessarily mandatory. I think that when the public sees the anime, they will notice that there are some particular choices that we have made. And so the script itself , as there are elements that exploit the qualities of animation because only animation can do it. And I am convinced that this is the most exciting thing, I can't wait for the fans to watch it. In an anime it doesn't just matter events but also what Studio Mir was able to accomplish. This is what our collaborators from the Netflix anime division pulled out of the top hat. Let's say it is a story that we could never have told in the live-action format Or at least, I'll be honest, not without such a burden on production. "

