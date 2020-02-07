         'The Witcher': Netflix series signs one of the actresses of 'The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle' for season 2

Share it:

The season 2 of 'The Witcher' is taking shape little by little. The latest development has been the signing of Carmel Laniado, known for her participation in 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle', to participate in at least three episodes of the Netflix series.

The British actress will get into the skin of Violet, a young woman whose playful and extravagant attitude is actually a facade that hide a more intelligent and sadistic character. It doesn't sound bad, really, and it sure makes it difficult for Geralt, Ciri or Yennefer.

Filming starts this month

The shooting of the second season of 'The Witcher' will start this month of February in England, being planned to also be recorded in Scotland and several locations in Eastern Europe. The filming of the first batch of episodes has already passed through Hungary and Poland, so it seems likely to repeat there.

The first season of 'The Witcher' was a great success for Netflix and it is clear that they want turn the series into one of its great references. At first it seemed that he could occupy the television space left by 'Game of Thrones' and maybe he will get it although the weapons he used are quite different from those of the HBO series.

The premiere of the second season of 'The Witcher' will take place in 2021, the exact date not being known at the moment.

