         'The Witcher': Netflix says it is about to be the most watched season in its history and launches an animated film

As usual, Netflix has adorned its report for shareholders with some quite juicy information and among them are the viewing data of one of its star series today: 'The Witcher' which, according to Ted Sarandos, has been seen by 76 million accounts in its first four weeks of life.

This implies that almost half of its subscribers (46%) have seen at least two minutes of the adaptation of Polish novels, which would show that the viewing is intentional. Figure that, used as a metric for the success or failure of a productionIt seems quite misleading. More than anything because you can't audit.

The other thing that means is that it is about to be the first season of a most viewed series in the history of the platform. I insist, these figures must always be taken with caution, since the methodology itself makes them a tad inflated. Which does not mean that they do not reflect, even if distorted, all the noise and conversation around the series. It is one of those series that is watching "everyone." Something that without a doubt the platform can take advantage of in many ways.

An animated movie is underway

In recent hours, information has emerged that points to Netflix is preparing 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf', an animated movie that will serve as a tie-in. The film, which would be in the process of writing, will feature the script by Beau Demayo, one of the scriptwriters of the series. At the moment, there is no more information than the file placed on the website of the United States Writers Guild (the WGA).