The Witcher: Netflix publishes an interactive map of the series universe

January 14, 2020
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
The Witcher, the popular television adaptation in series form by Netflix, welcome a interactive online map through its official website. This has been announced by the company itself with the goal that fans can better understand the peculiar narrative structure of its first season, released a few weeks ago on Netflix.

Response to criticism

And there are not a few fans or fans of the series that have criticized the narrative structure of a first season somewhat confusing at the level of linearity of the stories, with continuous temporary and narrative leaps that made understanding difficult for those unfamiliar with the original work or who did not pay enough attention to their argument.

Now, and thanks to this map, we will be able to know all the details of the story and its characters through four timelines, the gray one for the main events of the first season, the orange one for Geralt de Rivia, the blue one for Yennefer and the green one for Ciri. With the four lines on the map we can understand much better the events and situations of each episode, as well as the temporary situation of the main characters.

Of course, those responsible have already assured that for the second season they plan a more conventional narrative structure and away from so many temporary jumps; In addition, and how could it be otherwise, the return of its three main protagonists has been confirmed with Henry Cavill (Geralt de Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya allan (Ciri).

Do not miss our impressions on the The Witcher's first season on Netflix. Worth it? Are you atura? In addition, we offer you the definitive guide for read the original novels in order from Andrzej Sapkowski.

Source | Netflix

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

