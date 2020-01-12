         'The Witcher': Netflix launches a practical interactive map to better understand the universe of the series

Share it:

'The Witcher' is reluctant to disappear from the conversation of television fiction lovers. Netflix He has made sure of this by launching a great interactive map to allow us to better understand the universe of the series, although surely also in part by the criticisms received by the narrative structure chosen to tell the story in its remarkable first season.

A response to criticism?

Lauren Hissrich, showrunner of 'The Witcher', already responded a few days ago to those criticisms, but it seems that on Netflix they have considered that it was not enough and they have made it a little easier. The map goes back to the creation of this world with the conjunction of the spheres and concludes – taken care of with the spoilers– with the meeting between Geralt and Ciri in the final episode.

On the map in question you will find four different lines, the gray serves to illustrate important events that occur in that universe, while the orange follows the story of Geralt, the blue one of Yennefer and the green one of Ciri. In this way we can see better when each important event of the series happens and its exact location and temporary situation.

It is clear that this would not have been necessary in the event that the public had entered well into the narrative game posed by Hissrich, but good. let's value the effort and let's keep in mind that the second season will no longer be like that -and Netflix was so confident in his success that he renewed it before releasing it. The map itself reminds us if we try to advance later in time from the point that the series has reached with the message "Something ends, something starts"…