The Witcher: Netflix announces new cast members and start filming of the second season

Netflix has made official what was an open secret: The Witcher He is shooting his second season in the United Kingdom. It should be remembered that this year its premiere is not scheduled, but will go to 2021.

To give more details of the production of the second round of eight episodes, Netflix wanted to announce part of the new additions and characters that we will see on the video platform on demand.

Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) in the role of Cöen

Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena

Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast & Furious 9) as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia

Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen

Mecia Simson in the role of Francesca

As you can see, at the moment no news from Vesemir, Geralt de Rivia's mentor, a rumored role that will go to Mark Hamill. You may be waiting for a specific ad if you can attract the legendary Luke Skywalker to this production.

In addition to the trio of protagonists Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), there are many other characters that will repeat in this second season:

MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia

Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel

Lilly Cooper (The Tragedy of Peterloo) as Murta

Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin

Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz

Terence Maynard (Damn) as Artorius,

Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor

Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo

Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd

Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (The Mystery of the Hunter) as Dara

Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold

Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallander) as Sabrina

Lauren S. Hissrich The showrunners will remain, while the address will be divided between four people:

Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) for episodes 2×01 and 2×02

Sarah O’Gorman (Damn) for episodes 2×03 and 2×04

Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) episode 2×05 and 2×08

Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels) 2×06 and 2×07

Until its premiere occurs, we will have to settle for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film that will also be available on Netflix, presumably this year.