The Witcher: Netflix announces new cast members and start filming of the second season

February 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
Netflix has made official what was an open secret: The Witcher He is shooting his second season in the United Kingdom. It should be remembered that this year its premiere is not scheduled, but will go to 2021.

To give more details of the production of the second round of eight episodes, Netflix wanted to announce part of the new additions and characters that we will see on the video platform on demand.

  • Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) in the role of Cöen
  • Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Vereena
  • Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert
  • Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast & Furious 9) as Eskel
  • Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia
  • Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen
  • Mecia Simson in the role of Francesca

As you can see, at the moment no news from Vesemir, Geralt de Rivia's mentor, a rumored role that will go to Mark Hamill. You may be waiting for a specific ad if you can attract the legendary Luke Skywalker to this production.

In addition to the trio of protagonists Geralt de Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan), there are many other characters that will repeat in this second season:

READ:  The next installment of the new Pokémon series will see the return of an old acquaintance
  • MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia
  • Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel
  • Lilly Cooper (The Tragedy of Peterloo) as Murta
  • Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin
  • Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir
  • Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz
  • Terence Maynard (Damn) as Artorius,
  • Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor
  • Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo
  • Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd
  • Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (The Mystery of the Hunter) as Dara
  • Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold
  • Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallander) as Sabrina

Lauren S. Hissrich The showrunners will remain, while the address will be divided between four people:

  • Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) for episodes 2×01 and 2×02
  • Sarah O’Gorman (Damn) for episodes 2×03 and 2×04
  • Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) episode 2×05 and 2×08
  • Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels) 2×06 and 2×07

Until its premiere occurs, we will have to settle for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated film that will also be available on Netflix, presumably this year.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

