Entertainment

The Witcher: Natalia Kat gives us a perfect adult Ciri cosplay

June 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The world of The Witcher it is vast and shaped by many stories written by Andrej Sapkowski. From these were then drawn three main video games plus some spin-offs like Gwent, based on the well-known card game. Recently the novels have also been adapted into Netflix TV series, where we saw Henry Cavill as Geralt.

Here we met Geralt of Rivia the witcher as in the first books and also Ciri, princess of Cintra, as a girl. In fact, fans of The Witcher video game know that Ciri will grow over time and receive training to become a witcher like Geralt. The lion cub of Cintra has now come to life thanks to the disguise made by Natalia Kat. The girl posted her Ciri cosplay on Instagram and you can see it at the bottom of the news. You like this The Witcher themed cosplay?

READ:  Homecoming Season 2 : Casting Details & Everything

After preparing the TV series starring Henry Cavill, Netflix decided to expand the world of The Witcher with the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Waiting for news on the brand, meanwhile you can enjoy another cosplay, this time on the sorceress Yennefer made by Yuzu Pyon in the normal version and in lingerie.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.