The Witcher: Natalia Kat gives us a perfect adult Ciri cosplay

The world of The Witcher it is vast and shaped by many stories written by Andrej Sapkowski. From these were then drawn three main video games plus some spin-offs like Gwent, based on the well-known card game. Recently the novels have also been adapted into Netflix TV series, where we saw Henry Cavill as Geralt.

Here we met Geralt of Rivia the witcher as in the first books and also Ciri, princess of Cintra, as a girl. In fact, fans of The Witcher video game know that Ciri will grow over time and receive training to become a witcher like Geralt. The lion cub of Cintra has now come to life thanks to the disguise made by Natalia Kat. The girl posted her Ciri cosplay on Instagram and you can see it at the bottom of the news. You like this The Witcher themed cosplay?

After preparing the TV series starring Henry Cavill, Netflix decided to expand the world of The Witcher with the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Waiting for news on the brand, meanwhile you can enjoy another cosplay, this time on the sorceress Yennefer made by Yuzu Pyon in the normal version and in lingerie.