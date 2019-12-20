The Witcher: Musical debut of 'The Song of the White Wolf' exclusively

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In honor of the first season of The Witcher premiering on Netflix, IGN can exclusively share one of the epic songs of the soundtrack: "The song of the white wolf", which you can listen to in our player below or at the top of the page (also available on SoundCloud ), and which has been composed and produced by Sonya Belousova (Dexter) and Giona Ostinelli (Homeland), and performed by Bar Declan (Marvel's Iron Fist).

When we talked with Belousova and Ostinelli, they talked about the importance of maintaining the tone of modern and contemporary music. "During our conversation with (the showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich) it was very important for us to maintain the medieval Renaissance aspect, but at the same time make the music very contemporary"Belousova told IGN. "So, to do that, we recorded many soloists, many ensembles, and beyond that, we asked for many different instruments that literally came from all over the world … I think we recorded more than 64 instruments.".

The composers went on to say that they also wrote dances, as well as songs for Jaskier by Joey Batey, Geralt's traveling musical partner, who is also known as Dandelion in video games and in English translations of novels. Thinking about Season 2 of The Witcher, we asked composers if they had any interest in composing songs written in Elder Speech, which is a language of books spoken by elves, magicians and other scholars.

"We would definitely love to do something like that"said Belousova. "And you know, it's very interesting that you bring this up because in reality that was one of the ideas we discussed with Lauren and that's something we would definitely love to incorporate.".

For fans of The Witcher, remember that a spectacular Ciri figure based on the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just been announced. Of course, it is completely official by CD Projekt RED. And although it is quite expensive (about 250 euros), it is also impressive: with 14 inches.