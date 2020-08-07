The Witcher, masks and social distancing on the set of the second season

Share it:

The Witcher was one of the series most affected by the coronavirus emergency: at the outbreak of the pandemic the show with Henry Cavill was in full swing for the second season, which only a short time ago were finally able to resume its regular trend … Obviously with some compromises .

Compromises that are obviously those to which we have all learned to adapt in recent months and which can be summarized in two fundamental points: use of the mask and social distancing measures.

Some photos posted on Twitter by showrunner Lauren Hissrich show us how wisely anti-COVID measures were taken on The Witcher set very seriously: no staff member (with the only exclusion of the actors on stage, of course) avoids the use of the mask, while we have even seen a plexiglass screen (suppose) to divide Hissrich from the director Stephen Surjik during a brainstorming.

The mask, of course, also causes some funny mishap: "I answered a call on FaceTime from my 7 year old son. Very politely he asked me: 'Hi, i can talk to mom? '"Lauren Hissrich herself said on Twitter. In the meantime, we were able to admire Freya Allan's training on horseback for The Witcher; auditions, however, anticipated the arrival of a mysterious character in the new season of The Witcher.