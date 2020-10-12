The Witcher: let’s see together the fabulous Triss Merigold of this cosplay

The popularity of The Witcher has exploded thanks to the series created by Netflix and then published in streaming on the platform. The Los Gatos-based colossus drew heavily on the tales of the Polish Andrei Sapkowski.

Bringing this story no longer through the videogame imaginary but the live action one, The Witcher has taken on completely different colors and tones. And that has also resulted in an explosion of popularity outside the medium he has contributed to the creation of cosplay on The Witcher.

Over the last few months we have brought you many disguises on our pages, from the single ones in particular dedicated to Triss Merigold, Yennefer and Ciri, to those that even contain the whole trio. There is now a new fan joining the list of who has brought a Triss Merigold cosplay to Instagram.

The fire sorceress comes to life thanks to the creation of Mira Ladovira, a cosplayer who does not spare herself and publishes many photos with Triss Merigold on her account. Beautiful and elegant, this Triss shows itself in multiple poses and with various settings behind her, helping her to descend into a fantastic world. In addition, Mira Ladovira has also decided to publish a photo that shows us the digital pre and post retouching done on the photographs, making us understand how important a contribution of that kind is in the creation of cosplay for Instagram. What do you think of the many photos you see below? Do you think it is superior to other Triss Merigold cosplay?