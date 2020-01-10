The Witcher: It took months to find the perfect wig for Geralt

Share it:

Not long ago we learned that Henry Cavill, actor who plays Geralt de Rivia in The Witcher for Netflix, he took his character's suit home after filming. However, judging by the words of the showrunner of the series, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, could well have worn the wig. Apparently, the theme was a torment for the creative team, which took months to find the perfect wig for him.

The information has come as a result of the showrunner talking about the difficulties of production in a talk with Cinemablend. The fact is that the theme of the wig worried them a lot for a simple reason: it was important for them to continue calling Geralt White Wolf.

Indeed, the same term that was used in the novels on which the series is based and which would not make sense without that element so different from the character. Apparently, at first they tried with several totally white wigs, but they did not like the effect since it shone on the screen under the spotlights and had a bluish hue.

Then they added some dirt to that same wig and even changed the lighting. However, the adjustments were so complicated that it took months to find the perfect combination.

This is what Lauren Schmidt Hissrich commented on this issue: "It's definitely more gray now, but we didn't want to stop calling him the White Wolf; which will make more sense as a nickname when we meet future Witchers and see that none of his hairs were affected by the Trials.". As you can see, it is something they wanted to explain in order to give more meaning to the script they have prepared for the future.

