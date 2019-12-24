The Witcher is already one of Netflix's best rated series

Share it:

Its premiere is generating comments of all kinds. From analysis on whether the adaptation is faithful to the novels on which it is based, to comparisons with the game, through criticisms and opinions about its rhythm or the quality of the series itself. But what is clear is that The Witcher It is already one of Netflix's original series best rated streaming platform.

In fact, in the IMDb rankings of Top Netflix Original Series (via Forbes and Comicbook), The Witcher now stands at a score of 8.8 (although it started with 8.9). That is, exactly the same as other very successful series of the platform. For example, House of Cards, Narcos or Black MIrror.

And not only that, but also placed ahead of the award-winning Better Call Saul or other major series such as The Crown or Daredevil. Obviously, it is a classification that can change over time, but it is very sasaplandificant of the expectations that this production had generated. Then we leave you with a list of the 10 best rated series.

Black mirror (8.8). The Witcher (8.8). Narcos (8.8). House of Cards (8.8). The crown (8.7). Dark (8.7). Better Call Saul (8.7). Mindhunter (8.6). BoJack Horseman (8.6). Daredevil (8.6).

Remember that the series is available on Netflix since last December 20, 2019. In addition, the second season of it has been official for some time. There were even details about it, as well as some of the actors that will repeat their role in it.

Sources: Comicbook / Forbes