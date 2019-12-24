Entertainment

The Witcher is already one of Netflix's best rated series

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Its premiere is generating comments of all kinds. From analysis on whether the adaptation is faithful to the novels on which it is based, to comparisons with the game, through criticisms and opinions about its rhythm or the quality of the series itself. But what is clear is that The Witcher It is already one of Netflix's original series best rated streaming platform.

In fact, in the IMDb rankings of Top Netflix Original Series (via Forbes and Comicbook), The Witcher now stands at a score of 8.8 (although it started with 8.9). That is, exactly the same as other very successful series of the platform. For example, House of Cards, Narcos or Black MIrror.

And not only that, but also placed ahead of the award-winning Better Call Saul or other major series such as The Crown or Daredevil. Obviously, it is a classification that can change over time, but it is very sasaplandificant of the expectations that this production had generated. Then we leave you with a list of the 10 best rated series.

READ:  Why is the Climate Summit held in Madrid?
  1. Black mirror (8.8).
  2. The Witcher (8.8).
  3. Narcos (8.8).
  4. House of Cards (8.8).
  5. The crown (8.7).
  6. Dark (8.7).
  7. Better Call Saul (8.7).
  8. Mindhunter (8.6).
  9. BoJack Horseman (8.6).
  10. Daredevil (8.6).
The Witcher Final trailer in Spanish

Remember that the series is available on Netflix since last December 20, 2019. In addition, the second season of it has been official for some time. There were even details about it, as well as some of the actors that will repeat their role in it.

Sources: Comicbook / Forbes

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.