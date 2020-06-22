The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia before Henry Cavill, we know the voice actor Doug Cockle

Share it:

After exploring the world of Super Mario with Charles Martinet we return to the US dubbing studios, discovering the face, the voice and many curiosities about Doug Cockle, historical voice actor of Geralt of Rivia in the The Witcher franchise.

Rude, glacial and lonely are just some of the adjectives that we could use to describe the monster hunter created by CD Project RED and recently returned to the limelight thanks to the transposition in live-action edited by Netflix. Cockle managed to make these and many other facets of the character with his voice, merits that earned him the Best Gaming Performance at the Golden Joystick Awards of 2015.

Since October 30, 2007, the date on which the PC videogame makes its debut in the United States, Cockle has masterfully doubled the Witcher contributing to the success of the title. In just four months The Witcher reached 600,000 copies sold all over the world and rose to a million in just a year: these are the stellar numbers that convinced Sony and Microsoft to develop a console version, although the project was subsequently wrecked.

The eternal opponents decided to produce the equally successful sequels directly The Witcher 2 Assassins of Kings, edited only for Xbox 360, however The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, distributed for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Cockle was not satisfied with the set and in fact he aimed at the full house, to use green carpet terms, and he voiced Geralt also in Soulcalibur VI and Monster Hunter: World. Jack McReady in Dead Nation, Victor Vran in the eponymous RPG and some minor characters in Driver San Francisco and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Cockle also starred in Captain America: The first Avenger and in the miniseries Band of Brothers: Brothers on the Front, written by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Meanwhile, work on the Netflix adaptation continues and the focus of The Witcher 2 will be the father-son relationship between Geralt and Vesemir, while the developers of The Witcher have recently announced their new RPG Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest.