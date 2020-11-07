The Witcher, Geralt and Yennefer are back together in new videos from the set

After the photos of Yennefer and Stregobor come a series of “stolen” videos from the set of The Witcher, centered on a scene with protagonists Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The quality of the movies is not excellent, but it is still possible to distinguish Henry Cavill endowed with his silver hair as he gets on his horse. The figure that can be glimpsed not far away should instead be Anya Chalotra or her stunt double: as the website points out Redanian Intelligence it is certainly about Yennefer, as she wears the new costume already the protagonist of several leaks.

It seems that the two characters meet in a rural setting, so they might find each other in the middle of a journey or a mission. For sure all of this will tell us more about the troubled romantic story that the two started over the course of the first season. Another video (you can find them below) shows us the two protagonists intent on riding towards two green screen structures that could represent some castle on screen (maybe Kaer Morhen?). A large drone was used for the sequence, which continues its path by hovering in the sky.

Meanwhile, Cavill updates us on the locations where similar shots are taken, and at this point we can’t wait to get our hands on a trailer that better indicate the future direction of The Witcher.