The Witcher, Freya Allan resumes horse training ahead of season 2

British actress Freya Allan plays Princess Ciri in the Netflix TV series The Witcher, taken from the literary saga written by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowki. In an image published on social networks Allan is seen riding a horse, engaged in training in view of the shooting of the second season.

The Witcher is set in a world populated by elves, dwarfs and other magical creatures. Civilization is forced to live with monsters who constantly threaten them. To cope with this danger, mutant warriors called witchers have been created. Among them is Geralt of Rivia, a mutant who kills them in exchange for money. Among the refugees in the struggle between monsters and civilizations there is also Princess Ciri, who has Geralt in her destiny. During his adventures Geralt will also meet the sorceress Yennefer and the bard Jaskier.

In the cast of the series the protagonist is Henry Cavill, initially opposed by fans but later they seem to have changed their mind, considering the success that the show has achieved on Netflix.

Now viewers await the second season, with new adventures to be experienced on the small screen. On Everyeye you will find the review of the first season of The Witcher and an in-depth analysis with the hypotheses and previews on the second season of the show with Henry Cavill.

Cavill before the role of Geralt of Rivia was primarily known for the role of Superman / Clark Kent in the DC Universe film series.