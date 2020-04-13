The Witcher for Netflix reveals a new image from Season 2

Share it:

It seems incredible that practically half a year has passed since the premiere of The witcher for Netflix. And even so, there is still a long wait to enjoy the second season. Now, on the occasion of the confinement due to the coronavirus, the creators of the series want to give fans a small gift.

The reason, that they continue to stay at home, as until now. It is nothing more and nothing less than an image of that expected second season. Corresponding to the filming and a situation that occurred approximately a month ago. It is shared by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and you can see it below.

#tbt one month ago on the set of@witchernetflix. The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1PbeUa9YaO – Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 10, 2020

At the moment it has not been specified what will happen with this premiere and whether or not it will be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, but Hissrich has a hopeful message for fans: "The sun will rise again. Until then, stay home and stay safe.".

The image is not very revealing, but we can intuit Geralt de Rivia under a rather powerful blanket of sunlight. And it is very likely that something so simple could have great importance in the plot of the story, or in something related to the character, at least.

In any case, The Witcher is one of the multiple series that ended up paralyzing filming due to the pandemic. Anyway, remember that the release date we had so far was quite general, as it indicated 2021 but without a more specific date.

Remember that the first season of this series, based on novels rather than games (although it has some scenes that players will also recognize), is now available on the streaming platform. And it has been one of the most successful in Netflix history.