The Witcher for Netflix remains the most requested series above The Mandalorian

Today we knew the figures that indicate that The Witcher for Netflix it is still a goldmine. But not because of the figures of the series itself, but rather because of all the cross-selling it is producing at the level of the video games based on the novels, or the novels themselves. But … how is the series working now that it will be two months since the premiere? According to figures from a new report, more than good. To the point that it is the most requested series of the moment worldwide.

According to Business Insider, data firm Parrot Analytics has confirmed that The Witcher for Netflix is ​​still literally "the most requested television series worldwide on all platforms in the last 30 days (from January 14 to February 12)". And the most surprising of all is that it has upset such important series as Star Wars: The Mandalorian from Disney` +.

However, to be fair, it should also be noted that Disney + is not yet available in all countries of the world, so this could change this next March (when it will also land in other countries, including ours) .

On the other hand, we must also remember the way in which Parrot Analytics determines this data. And according to Business Insider, it ensures that it measures the "demand expressions", a standardized unit that "reflects the desire, audience and commitment of a series weighted by importance".

Of course, it is clear that they are not audience numbers, but popularity statistics after all. And it is hard to believe that the data is reliable, seeing what is happening with the series since it was released last December 2019. Ah, according to the report, the only country in which there is a decline is in the United States .

Sources: Comicbook / Business Insider