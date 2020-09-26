The Witcher, Fenn and Codringher will also be introduced with the second season

The first season of The Witcher introduced us in small steps into the world created by Andrzej Sapkowski: in the course of the episodes released so far on Netflix we have in fact become familiar with only some of the characters and situations present in the books and games of the saga.

With the second season, however, we will inevitably begin to get serious also from this point of view: in the new round of episodes of The Witcher, in fact, Netflix will introduce other characters already met in the books and not yet appeared on the show.

The first name is obviously that of Vesemir, the great Geralt mentor absent in the first season; he will then be followed by characters such as Nivellen, Lambert, Lydia, Dijkstra, Jacob Fenn and Codringher. If the first names had been more or less known for a while, Fenn and Codringher are instead a surprise of the last hour leaked thanks to the diffusion of the videos of some auditions for their roles.

Characters from add to cast obviously there are still quite a few: which ones are you waiting with more trepidation? Let us know in the comments! For those who come, however, there are also those who go: a star of The Witcher has in fact had to leave the show after the first season; here, meanwhile, you will find a list of the missing stories from the first season of The Witcher.