The Witcher drives the profits of CD Projekt: great success on Nintendo Switch and mobile

Now in the process of making available the expected Cybperpunk 2077, the team of CD Project RED it recorded excellent results from a fiscal point of view, with a growth of around 70% compared to last year.

In presenting the details related to the achievements of the software house, the CFO of the Polish team confirmed the considerable importance covered by the franchise of The Witcher. In particular, the success of the re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch was highlighted, which, says Piotr Nielubowicz, he recorded “excellent sales“. Positive performances also for the other titles related to The Witcher universe published on other platforms.

“In late 2019, – underlines Nielubowicz – we published Gwent on iOS devices, with the Android version following in the first half of this year. We have also published Thronebraker for Nintendo Switch. The mobile versions of our games have met with a positive reception among the public“.

The success of the videogame incarnations of the adventures of the universe of The Witcher were also able to enjoy the tow of the Netflix series The Witcher, of which the second season is now awaited. Waiting for news for the future of the saga, CD Projekt RED has confirmed the arrival of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.