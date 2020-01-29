The Witcher Date Season 2 Premiere

Share it:

A month ago the witch came to Netflix and, it seems, has no plans to leave. ‘The Witcher’Has arrived and, based on temporary vericuetos, catchy songs and an extensive gallery of characters, has conquered much of the fandom.

We must also recognize that the bet was complex. The series was born as a serious candidate to inherit the Iron Throne, whether reinforced, as expected of ‘House of the Dragon’, Or turned into a pretty puddle of metal, as has happened with the canceled prequel series that was going to star Naomi watts. Netflix tries to take the crown by adapting a work that already has a large fan base and, either by the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, for CD Projekt video games or for all at the same time, has crossed the borders of Poland and has converted Geralt of Rivia, its protagonist, in one of the most important sword and witchcraft heroes of what we have of the 21st century.

It certainly hasn't been the new one ‘Game of Thrones’, But don’t confuse extremisms, fans have said yes and the streaming giant has heard so, beware, haunted beings, there is a sword for everyone.

According to Variety, the production of the second season will begin earlier this year, so we all expected a premiere in 2021 that now, Netflix's own account in Spain has confirmed.

While it happens, remember that the first season of ‘The Witcher', with Lauren Schmidt at the head of the project, Henry Cavill of protagonist and Freya allan, Millie brady, MyAnna Buring, Anya Chalotra Y Björn Hlynur Haraldsson In its cast, it is now available on Netflix with 8 chapters full of mysterious creatures, giving conversations and enthusiastic slashes.