The Witcher, check out the beautiful new editions of the Geralt Saga books

If you want to know the world of The Witcher at three hundred and sixty degrees, the starting point is The Saga of the Witcher by Andrzej Sapkowski, now fully available in a new edition.

As is often the case, fantasy literary series are constantly updated with new versions, including improved translations and unpublished covers. In Italy, the North Publishing House is responsible for the various editions and in 2020 the whole saga received a further adaptation.

As you can see in the images below, for the covers it was decided to focus on significant objects related to each novel, from Geralt’s classic magical medallion to weapons such as swords, axes and daggers. On each of them the indication “novel” appears, except for The sword of fate e The guardian of the innocents, both being collections of short stories. We report you below the original publication order:

The guardian of the innocents

The sword of fate

The blood of the elves

The time of war

The baptism of fire

The tower of the swallow

The lady of the lake

The season of storms

In the link to the source you can also take a look at the first edition. In that case the covers featured the characters from The Witcher and they were mainly based on Geralt, represented in various versions. It being understood that a book is not judged by its cover, we could continue on the path of proverbs by saying that the eye also wants its part. Which edition do you prefer? Tell us yours in the comments!

As for the television side, Netflix has released an interesting making of The Witcher, while Henry Cavill has returned to being Geralt for the filming of the second season.