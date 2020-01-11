'The Witcher': Character Guide

Netflix
We still have a lot to see and discover about Wit The Witcher ’and the characters that populate it. However, if you have already seen the first season of the Netflix series and you have been wanting to know a little more about the characters, their origins, stories, titles and powers, we have made this gallery to make everything clear (what we could, without doing spoilers of future seasons, Clear). We already know that you know Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, but we are sure that, in a couple more seasons, you can recite even the last names of the members of this list.
Geralt of Rivia
The guiding thread of the whole saga, the character that gives it its name, that is the cazamonstruos witch who plays Henry Cavill. Geralt was the son of the sorceress Visenna, who took him to the Wolf School of Kaer Morhen to be trained as a sorcerer. His abilities impressed his captors, who were able to force the mutation more than usual, giving him superior physical characteristics to most of his fellow mutants and his identifying white hair. Actually its origin is not Rivia, his teacher gave him that last name. Although in books and video games he is even more womanizing than in the series, his great love in all versions is Yennefer. He becomes Ciri's adoptive father due to the Law of Surprise, which he invokes by saving Duny during his wedding with Pavetta.
Cintra's Cirilla
Those who know the story know that Ciri is the true protagonist, absent from the first book (‘The last wish’), since its appearance is what moves the story of the entire saga. Daughter of Pavetta and Duny, and granddaughter of Queen Calanthe de Cintra, she was raised by the latter since her parents were presumed dead after a maritime storm. We can't say much more about the character of Freya allan without falling into spoilers of future seasons of Wit The Witcher ’, but in this girl of great powers united by the destiny to Geralt will be the center of the whole series.
Yennefer of Vengerberg
The character that plays Anya Chalotra Humpback was born. Her father abandoned her mother, whom she blamed for the girl's physique for having elven blood in her lineage. Blaming her for abandonment, her mother also began to mistreat Yennefer. His life changed radically when he became a sorceress. Its transformation gave it great and imperishable beauty but also deprived it of the possibility of conceiving a child. Although he meets Geralt and Ciri when his age borders the century, his appearance still looks like a score. However, it is in those last decades that Yennefer finds no more attractive to life than trying, uselessly, to conceive a child. Although his sex life is as active as Geralt's, his only other remarkable romance is with another sorcerer, Istredd. She is a friend of Triss Merigold, although she is also in love with Geralt. Her magical abilities make her one of the most powerful on the continent, as are her great rivals, Sabrina and, especially, Fringilla. Sterile like Geralt, she will be a mother and a guide for Ciri and her magic.
Jaskier (Julian Alfred Pankratz, Viscount of Lettenhove)
Only a noble as particular as the one who interprets Joey batey I would get to be friend, best friend rather, of Geralt de Rivia. He is as passionate about the arts as lazy, drunk and womanizing. His adventures with the sorcerer allowed him to create some of the best-known songs and poems and he became considered the best minstrel (and the most womanizer) of the Northern Kingdoms.
Cahir aep Ceallach
The character of Eamon Farren He has been the great antagonist of the first season. He is the officer of the Nilfgaardian Empire in charge of finding Princess Cirilla. Coming from Vicovaro and son of Ceallach and Mawr, we don't want to reveal much of this soldier's future. Suffice it to say that his path, chasing Ciri, will be long.
Triss Merigold de Maribor
Anna Shaffer plays this great sorceress of Temeria and a member of the council of King Foltest. Always in politics, with the Lodge of Sorceresses and Brotherhood Sorcerers, maintains his great friendship with Yennefer, despite the unrequited love he professes towards Geralt. In the books she has brown hair and blue eyes, in the games she is a redhead with green eyes and, in the Netflix series, as we see in the photo, she is a brunette with black eyes.
Queen Calanthe of Cintra
In Ciri is the key to Wit The Witcher ’. Therefore, we cannot lose sight of absolutely anyone in your family tree, even if we say goodbye to them soon. Calanthe (Jodhi May) is the warrior queen of Cintra, known for her bravery and toughness. He married twice, first with Roegner, Duke of Salm, with whom he had his daughter Pavetta. After his death, he did it with Eist de Skellige. He struggled for years to hide his fate from Ciri with the sorcerer Geralt and the powers that she and her mother possessed. During the Cintra massacre and, after ordering Ciri to find Geralt, he decides to jump out the window before being captured.
Eist Tuirseach of Skellige
This Jarl de Skellige was Queen Calanthe's second husband and died defending her in the battle of Marnadal, prior to the Cintra Massacre. His brother Bran was the King of the clans of the Skellige Islands. Interpreted by Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, he always looked after Ciri as a daughter, since she used to spend summers with him on their land.
Myszowor (Mousesack)
Druid advisor to King Bran of Skellige and old friend of Geralt, was present along with the delegation of Skellige on the birthday of Pavetta de Cintra in which he married Duny. Seeing Pavetta's explosion of power, Myszowor stayed with her to help her control her power. The magician who plays Adam Levy he repeated this noble task again, taking care of Ciri until the last moment.
Tissaia de Vries
Interpreted by MyAnna Buring, is one of the rectors of Aretusa, the school of sorceresses and, therefore, teacher of Yennefer, Fringilla or Sabrina. Obsessive and courageous of old values, she seems to have an almost maternal feeling, however much she conceals, for Yennefer.
Vigo Fringilla
The sorceress that gives life Mimi Ndiweni She was a classmate of Yennefer in Aretusa but her role as an advisor to the Nilfgaard Empire makes her an enemy. Especially after the battle that confronts the empire against the sorcerers on Mount Sodden with which the first season ends. Although her eyes here are not green, she is also described in the books as a woman with short black hair. Like the vast majority of women in this universe, it is not indifferent to Geralt's charms either.
Sabrina Glevissig by Ard Carraigh
Interpreted by Therica Wilson-Read, Sabrina is another classmate of Yennefer with whom she always kept a rivalry born of envy, since this was always a privileged and beautiful woman, even before being a sorceress. Although we have only seen her in the series with the occasional cleavage comparable to Yennefer's clothes, she is always described with very provocative attire to highlight her extraordinary physique.
Renfri
Although only appears in the first chapter, the character of Emma Appleton It is essential to understand the world of Wit The Witcher ’and Geralt. Not for nothing, Andrzej Sapkowski often cites ‘The last wish’ as his favorite story. From it comes the story of Geralt that we see in the pilot, the one that ends with him being nicknamed "the butcher of Blaviken". If all the argumentative principles of the Warlock Saga are born from popular literature, Renfri is a dark deformation of Snow White. At birth after the Black Sun, it was declared dangerous by Stregobor. Bent, raped and without more family than the one he found in his wandering, Renfri lived to take revenge on the sorcerer until he ran into Geralt. In their dispute with Stregobor they both ask Geralt to choose a side, to choose "The lesser evil" to avoid the major. The sorcerer's refusal ends with him killing Renfri instead of the cruel sorcerer, an error that haunts him ever since. This is supposed to happen even before Ciri is born and yet, in the series we see how it is Renfri herself who warns Geralt of his destiny before he dies.
Stregobor
We know the character of Lars Mikkelsen in the hallucinatory tropical orgy in which he turns his home to receive Geralt, before confronting him against Renfri. He is a very superstitious Koviri sorcerer (hence his enmity with Renfri to be born after an eclipse) who prefers to remain neutral after Nilfgaard's invasion of the Northern Kingdoms.
Istredd
Yennefer's heart is divided over the decades between Geralt and the sorcerer who plays Royce Pierreson, whom he has known since his formative years in Aretusa. It will be for the sorceress of Vengerberg that both will become enemies and will be challenged on numerous occasions. He is one of the most studious and respected sorcerers and comes from Aedd Gynvael.
King Foltest
Shaun dooley he plays the King of Temeria, whom we know in episode 3, in which Geralt fights the Strict. Later we see him as a child, during the ceremony in which Yennefer becomes a sorceress, and also in the last chapter, helping the sorcerers in the battle of Mount Sodden. As we discovered throughout the third episode, Foltest had become an increasingly isolated and unjust ruler because of his regrets by hiding that the Stromb is his daughter, the result of incestuous (but true love) relationship with his sister Adda Although we never see him in the series in his youth, he is described in the books as very attractive, a fact that arouses much suspicion among his rejected suitors. His advisor is Triss Merigold.
Vilgefortz de Roggeveen
In the series we have seen it still very little. The character of Mahesu Jadu It is he who recruits Yennefer for the battle against Nilfgaard with which the season ends and he who fights, drawing one magic sword after another, against Cahir. We will not do spoilers, we will only say that this is one of the most important characters in the whole story.
Princess Pavetta
Like Ciri, the princess she gives life to Gaia Mondadori It is an incredible source of magical power. She is forced by her mother Calanthe to choose a suitor on her 15th birthday. There, however, his love for Duny is revealed, to which he is also destined by the Law of Surprise, since he saved his father. We have much to find out about her marriage and herself that, for now, we will leave in secret.
Duny
We will not make the mistake of telling the greatest spoiler of the whole saga, which would undoubtedly say something beyond what we already know about the character of Bart Edwards, not even his name. Yes, we talk about that hedgehog that breaks his curse by marrying Pavetta.
