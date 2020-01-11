'The Witcher': Character Guide

Renfri

Although only appears in the first chapter, the character of Emma Appleton It is essential to understand the world of Wit The Witcher ’and Geralt. Not for nothing, Andrzej Sapkowski often cites ‘The last wish’ as his favorite story. From it comes the story of Geralt that we see in the pilot, the one that ends with him being nicknamed "the butcher of Blaviken". If all the argumentative principles of the Warlock Saga are born from popular literature, Renfri is a dark deformation of Snow White. At birth after the Black Sun, it was declared dangerous by Stregobor. Bent, raped and without more family than the one he found in his wandering, Renfri lived to take revenge on the sorcerer until he ran into Geralt. In their dispute with Stregobor they both ask Geralt to choose a side, to choose "The lesser evil" to avoid the major. The sorcerer's refusal ends with him killing Renfri instead of the cruel sorcerer, an error that haunts him ever since. This is supposed to happen even before Ciri is born and yet, in the series we see how it is Renfri herself who warns Geralt of his destiny before he dies.